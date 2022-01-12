Ieq Capital LLC Buys 2,739 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 20.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,296 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.6% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 268,377 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 583,482 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after buying an additional 402,416 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 59,629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 11,569 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 65.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Halliburton by 14.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.77.

Shares of HAL opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 61.91 and a beta of 2.74. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

