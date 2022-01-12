Ieq Capital LLC Increases Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,219,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,710,893,000 after buying an additional 3,280,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,351,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,656,703,000 after buying an additional 224,796 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,599,000 after buying an additional 2,519,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,878,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,336,000 after buying an additional 154,717 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,629,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,485,000 after buying an additional 68,972 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential stock opened at $90.55 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $57.43 and a 52-week high of $93.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.46%.

EQR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.84.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $5,978,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $882,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,641 shares of company stock worth $14,729,008. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

