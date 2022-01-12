Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 2,267 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 91.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Welltower by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 77,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,166,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 14,231 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Welltower by 80.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 141,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 63,119 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.94.

WELL opened at $86.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.75. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.38 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.01, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 234.62%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

