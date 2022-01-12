Ieq Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BYND. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 175.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth $39,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 33.6% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 154.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BYND. Piper Sandler raised shares of Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $79.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.19.

In related news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $506,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $69.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.94 and a 200 day moving average of $102.87. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 15.52 and a quick ratio of 12.92.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $106.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.13 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

