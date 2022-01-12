Ieq Capital LLC Raises Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 12,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 188,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $143.52 on Wednesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $138.33 and a one year high of $177.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.07 and its 200 day moving average is $160.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

