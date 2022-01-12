IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Given New GBX 60 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 65 ($0.88) to GBX 60 ($0.81) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LON:IGAS opened at GBX 13.74 ($0.19) on Tuesday. IGas Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 12.60 ($0.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 38 ($0.52). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 15.53. The company has a market cap of £17.24 million and a P/E ratio of -0.69.

In other news, insider Stephen Bowler purchased 2,727 shares of IGas Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of £463.59 ($629.28).

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

