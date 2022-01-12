IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.67

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.67 and last traded at $22.69, with a volume of 13108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IGMS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

The firm has a market cap of $730.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of -1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average of $61.64.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $68,116.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 768.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 30,739 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $367,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 10.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

