Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $412.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $399.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Illumina from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Illumina from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $443.69.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $423.80 on Tuesday. Illumina has a 1 year low of $341.03 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $429.68. The company has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a PE ratio of 69.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total value of $129,054.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.82, for a total value of $1,204,985.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $4,684,576. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $328,613,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,801,023,000 after acquiring an additional 705,288 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Illumina by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 643,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $260,969,000 after acquiring an additional 472,700 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,554,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,030,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

