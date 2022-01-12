IMI (LON:IMI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,741.37

IMI plc (LON:IMI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,741.37 ($23.64) and traded as high as GBX 1,751.85 ($23.78). IMI shares last traded at GBX 1,672 ($22.70), with a volume of 667,878 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on IMI from GBX 1,950 ($26.47) to GBX 2,150 ($29.18) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.93) price target on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,070 ($28.10) target price on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.93) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.36) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,650.42 ($22.40).

The firm has a market cap of £4.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,753.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,740.35.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

