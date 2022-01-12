Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Gap Down to $12.14

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.14, but opened at $11.85. Immatics shares last traded at $11.86, with a volume of 105 shares traded.

Separately, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Immatics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.01.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 million. Immatics had a negative net margin of 221.24% and a negative return on equity of 94.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Immatics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Immatics by 4,039.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 40,390 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Immatics by 611.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Immatics during the second quarter valued at about $347,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Immatics by 395.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 124,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Immatics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. 33.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

