Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Trading Up 2.1%

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR) shares were up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 119.40 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 119.40 ($1.62). Approximately 234,668 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 233,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117 ($1.59).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 118.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 116.80. The company has a market capitalization of £410.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Impact Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

