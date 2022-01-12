IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IN8bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc. is based in New York. “

INAB stock opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.26. IN8bio has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $10.32.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. On average, analysts anticipate that IN8bio will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INAB. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in IN8bio in the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $555,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,763,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,520,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IN8bio Company Profile

