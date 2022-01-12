Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.34.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research report on Monday.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,640,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,147 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 639.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,177,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,894 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $37,527,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 75.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,732,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,246,000 after purchasing an additional 745,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 114.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,430,000 after purchasing an additional 686,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.
Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 4.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 27.59%.
About Independence Realty Trust
Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.
