Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on IRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.34.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $23.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 82.59, a P/E/G ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 4.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 19.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

