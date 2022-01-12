Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.91% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on IRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.34.
Shares of IRT stock opened at $23.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 82.59, a P/E/G ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 19.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.
About Independence Realty Trust
Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.
