Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.56

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.56 and last traded at $25.41, with a volume of 1439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $537.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.57 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Independent Bank by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Independent Bank by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.