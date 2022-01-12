Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.13

Shares of Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.13 and traded as low as $15.32. Indivior shares last traded at $15.41, with a volume of 5,932 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Indivior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Indivior PLC is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for treatment of opioid dependence. Its products include Suboxone Film, Suboxone Tablet, Subutex Tablet, and Sublocade Injection. The company was founded on September 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

