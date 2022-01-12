Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IDEXY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

IDEXY traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.02. The company had a trading volume of 151,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,998. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.32. The company has a market cap of $99.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.14. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $20.20.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. Analysts anticipate that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.