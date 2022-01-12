Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IDEXY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.
IDEXY traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.02. The company had a trading volume of 151,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,998. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.32. The company has a market cap of $99.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.14. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $20.20.
Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile
Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.
