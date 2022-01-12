InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.01% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “InfuSystem is a rapidly growing healthcare services company that provides state-of-the-art electronic continuous ambulatory infusion pumps, supplies and support to oncology practices and clinics throughout the United States. More than 60% of oncologists across all 50 states turn to InfuSystem as their single, full-service source for cost-effective infusion pump management. “

InfuSystem stock opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. InfuSystem has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $331.83 million, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.03.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). InfuSystem had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 11.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that InfuSystem will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other InfuSystem news, insider Jeannine Sheehan sold 7,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $134,372.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher R. Sansone sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,418,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,150. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFU. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in InfuSystem by 40.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 28.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 12.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,980,000 after purchasing an additional 100,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services; and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on oncology such as providing ambulatory pumps to oncology offices, infusion clinics and hospital, and outpatient chemotherapy clinics.

