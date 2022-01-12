Insider Buying: A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Acquires 29 Shares of Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) insider Jonathan David Kemp purchased 29 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 511 ($6.94) per share, for a total transaction of £148.19 ($201.15).

Jonathan David Kemp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Jonathan David Kemp purchased 29 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 522 ($7.09) per share, with a total value of £151.38 ($205.48).

A.G. BARR stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 507 ($6.88). 25,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,928. The company has a market cap of £567.99 million and a P/E ratio of 18.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 462.50 ($6.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 590 ($8.01). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 508.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 528.22.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.79) price target on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of A.G. BARR from GBX 570 ($7.74) to GBX 580 ($7.87) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 655 ($8.89) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 562.50 ($7.64).

A.G. BARR Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

