Insider Selling: Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME) Director Sells C$147,000.00 in Stock

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME) Director Frank Stephen Borowicz sold 147,000 shares of Hemisphere Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total value of C$147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,260,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,260,500.
Frank Stephen Borowicz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 6th, Frank Stephen Borowicz sold 401,300 shares of Hemisphere Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total value of C$401,300.00.
- On Thursday, December 30th, Frank Stephen Borowicz sold 1,000 shares of Hemisphere Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total transaction of C$1,010.00.
HME stock opened at C$1.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$92.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.95. Hemisphere Energy Co. has a one year low of C$0.21 and a one year high of C$1.06.
Hemisphere Energy Company Profile
Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 8,800 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a 100% working interest in 8,024 net acres of land in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.
