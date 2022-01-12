Insider Selling: Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME) Director Sells C$147,000.00 in Stock

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME) Director Frank Stephen Borowicz sold 147,000 shares of Hemisphere Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total value of C$147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,260,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,260,500.

Frank Stephen Borowicz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hemisphere Energy alerts:

On Thursday, January 6th, Frank Stephen Borowicz sold 401,300 shares of Hemisphere Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total value of C$401,300.00.

On Thursday, December 30th, Frank Stephen Borowicz sold 1,000 shares of Hemisphere Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total transaction of C$1,010.00.

HME stock opened at C$1.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$92.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.95. Hemisphere Energy Co. has a one year low of C$0.21 and a one year high of C$1.06.

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.43 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hemisphere Energy Co. will post 4.8900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hemisphere Energy Company Profile

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 8,800 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a 100% working interest in 8,024 net acres of land in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.