Insider Selling: NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) President Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) President Naeem Ghauri sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $41,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ NTWK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,361. NetSol Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.12. The stock has a market cap of $47.68 million, a P/E ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.37.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.42 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 2.24%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 100.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,448 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 692.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 43,988 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NetSol Technologies by 30.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 20,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

