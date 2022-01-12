Insider Selling: NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) President Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) President Naeem Ghauri sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $41,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ NTWK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,361. NetSol Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.12. The stock has a market cap of $47.68 million, a P/E ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.37.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.42 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 2.24%.
NetSol Technologies Company Profile
NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.
