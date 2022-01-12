Insider Selling: SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) CFO Sells 4,810 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 4,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $231,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of S traded down $1.89 on Wednesday, reaching $46.99. 3,775,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,396,918. SentinelOne Inc has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $78.53.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 140.35%. The business had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,010,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,750,000 after buying an additional 326,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on S. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.88.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.