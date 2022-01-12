Inspire Investing LLC Acquires New Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,688,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,101,000 after purchasing an additional 16,321 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 81,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,613,000. Brown University acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,882,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,392,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after purchasing an additional 22,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $148,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht bought 217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $4,928,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.60.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.75%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

