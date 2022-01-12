Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its position in Camping World by 101.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 341,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after buying an additional 171,439 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Camping World by 27.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Camping World during the second quarter worth about $912,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Camping World by 10.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after buying an additional 13,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Camping World by 45.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $371,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

CWH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist cut their price objective on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camping World has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

CWH opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 181.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is 34.54%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.