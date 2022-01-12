Inspire Investing LLC Makes New $886,000 Investment in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 26,084.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Ferrari by 166.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Shares of RACE opened at $254.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.74 and a 200 day moving average of $231.62. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $183.82 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78. The firm has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.