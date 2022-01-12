Inspire Investing LLC Sells 22,279 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 78.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,279 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

WEC opened at $95.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $99.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.728 per share. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

