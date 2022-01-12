Inspire Investing LLC Sells 802 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in The Ensign Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,758 shares of company stock worth $552,658. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $80.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.77. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.29 and a 52 week high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $668.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENSG. Truist upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

