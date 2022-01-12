Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Shares Up 0.5%

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG)’s share price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.08. 99,385 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 92,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITRG. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Integra Resources from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integra Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.92.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average is $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $129.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRG. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Integra Resources in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Integra Resources during the second quarter worth about $176,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Integra Resources during the second quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 10.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 53,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

