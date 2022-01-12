Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

IDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellicheck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ IDN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.03. 159,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,891. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.22 million, a P/E ratio of -62.87 and a beta of 1.75. Intellicheck has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $15.45.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 million. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intellicheck will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Garrett Gafke bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $100,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 26,700 shares of company stock worth $144,391. 6.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Intellicheck during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the second quarter valued at about $175,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Intellicheck by 26.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

