Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.86.
Several research analysts recently commented on IBKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company.
In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $1,439,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $1,216,166.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,290,238 shares of company stock valued at $97,185,218 over the last 90 days. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of IBKR traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.10. 15,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,464. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.16. The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.67. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $58.84 and a 1-year high of $82.83.
Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.
About Interactive Brokers Group
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.
