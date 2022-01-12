Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.86.

Several research analysts recently commented on IBKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $1,439,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $1,216,166.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,290,238 shares of company stock valued at $97,185,218 over the last 90 days. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 127,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 150,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,373,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 812,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,645,000 after buying an additional 46,693 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth $711,000. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBKR traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.10. 15,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,464. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.16. The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.67. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $58.84 and a 1-year high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

