Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.03

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.03 and traded as low as $14.80. Interface shares last traded at $14.94, with a volume of 196,061 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TILE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upgraded Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Interface alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.15 million, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.20 million. Interface had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interface by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,225,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,247,000 after purchasing an additional 185,733 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Interface by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,721,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,524,000 after purchasing an additional 104,720 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Interface during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,138,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Interface by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,318,000 after acquiring an additional 91,463 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Interface by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,292,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,770,000 after acquiring an additional 346,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile (NASDAQ:TILE)

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.