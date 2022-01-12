International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Cut to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $124.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $136.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday. They set a neutral rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a positive rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.00.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $132.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.14. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $119.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in International Business Machines by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 165,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,232,000 after purchasing an additional 19,081 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

