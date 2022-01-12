Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.93

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.93 and traded as high as $44.16. Intrepid Potash shares last traded at $43.12, with a volume of 79,694 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intrepid Potash from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.90 and a 200-day moving average of $36.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.66 million, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 2.24.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $51.24 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPI. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 139.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 27.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 39.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

