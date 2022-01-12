Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Cut to $715.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price cut by analysts at Barclays from $802.00 to $715.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $665.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $585.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $638.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $577.43. Intuit has a 12-month low of $359.33 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008 over the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Intuit by 59.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

