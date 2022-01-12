Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend payment by 5.9% over the last three years.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN VKI opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 15.84% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.