Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:IQI)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0509 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 9.0% over the last three years.

Shares of IQI opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,568 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.84% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

