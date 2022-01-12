Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:IQI)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0509 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 9.0% over the last three years.
Shares of IQI opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
