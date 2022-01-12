Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,928,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,609,000 after acquiring an additional 952,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,483,000 after acquiring an additional 349,846 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,222,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,462,000 after acquiring an additional 309,718 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,701,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,612,000 after acquiring an additional 162,325 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 697,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,298,000 after acquiring an additional 24,125 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VRP opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.