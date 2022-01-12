Investors Buy High Volume of VOXX International Put Options (NASDAQ:VOXX)

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,961 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,303% compared to the average daily volume of 211 put options.

In related news, Director Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $112,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 75,517 shares of company stock valued at $884,655 in the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,208,000. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,208,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its position in shares of VOXX International by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,953,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,365,000 after acquiring an additional 566,136 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of VOXX International by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 860,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 121,300 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of VOXX International by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 117,973 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VOXX stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.28. The company has a market cap of $237.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. VOXX International has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $27.78.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.36. VOXX International had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 4.77%.

Separately, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on VOXX International in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

