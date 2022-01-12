Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ)

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 5,148 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 18,286% compared to the average volume of 28 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in TDH by 21.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TDH by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of TDH by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 15,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TDH during the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. Institutional investors own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Get TDH alerts:

Shares of PETZ stock opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. TDH has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $14.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09.

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of pet food products. Its product categories include pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, and baked pet biscuits. The firm’s products comprises dried meat, fish pet food, cat food, vegetarian pet food, dog chews, wet canned, biscuits, dog leashes, pet toys, and dentifrice products.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for TDH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.