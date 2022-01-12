Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CSR. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Investors Real Estate Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.63.

CSR opened at $101.82 on Monday. Investors Real Estate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $66.91 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.63, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.57.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 0.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 859.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 19,445 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

