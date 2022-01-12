Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Holdings Raised by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,927 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.48% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $22,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $38,969,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,930,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,117,000 after acquiring an additional 946,011 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 963,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,446,000 after acquiring an additional 487,897 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,522,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,730,000 after acquiring an additional 354,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 192.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 484,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,346,000 after acquiring an additional 319,352 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IONS traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.72. 2,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,006. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.53. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 89.95%. The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

IONS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. William Blair raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

