IoTeX (IOTX) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.01 Billion

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. IoTeX has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and $33.44 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.75 or 0.00349524 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00061653 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006552 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.