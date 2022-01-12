Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Buys Shares of 39,597 Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 39,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMLR. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMLR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Semler Scientific from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Semler Scientific from a “d-” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Semler Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

OTCMKTS:SMLR traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.19. 27,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,593. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.52 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $568.96 million, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.72 and its 200-day moving average is $111.51.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 56.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $180,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

