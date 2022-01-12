Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Buys Shares of 950,748 ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 950,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,516,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned about 0.22% of ON Semiconductor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 208,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,555,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,694,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,312,000 after buying an additional 39,295 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 987.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,491,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 12.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $242,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,352 shares of company stock worth $834,205. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.31. The stock had a trading volume of 139,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,473,224. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The company has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.43.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ON shares. UBS Group began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.74.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

