Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Cuts Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT trimmed its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,469,795 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 702,501 shares during the period. Toll Brothers comprises 2.5% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned approximately 1.21% of Toll Brothers worth $81,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Diker Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TOL. Citigroup cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

TOL stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.92. The company had a trading volume of 11,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,812. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.03. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.68 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.57.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $371,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $207,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,285. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.