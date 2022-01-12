Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Reduces Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT trimmed its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,476,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799,660 shares during the period. Baker Hughes accounts for about 1.9% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $61,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,572,730. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $27.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.59.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 313.04%.

In related news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $729,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 47,380,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,184,524,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,519,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,981,677. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKR. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

