Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Reduces Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT decreased its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MORN. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the second quarter worth $60,424,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Morningstar by 59.1% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 446,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,737,000 after buying an additional 165,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Morningstar by 25.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,846,000 after buying an additional 70,389 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Morningstar by 16.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 463,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,256,000 after buying an additional 65,628 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Morningstar by 52.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,984,000 after buying an additional 65,177 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar stock traded up $2.60 on Wednesday, hitting $308.83. 11,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,266. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.69 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.42. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.55 and a 1 year high of $350.21.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $428.90 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.77, for a total transaction of $2,025,898.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.71, for a total value of $207,820.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,535 shares of company stock valued at $57,347,909 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.