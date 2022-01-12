IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IRNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IronNet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded IronNet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on IronNet in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Shares of IRNT stock opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31. IronNet has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $47.50.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IronNet will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IronNet news, CEO Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of IronNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $1,080,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John M. Keane bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 384,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,792.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC purchased a new position in IronNet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,334,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth $64,236,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth $47,601,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth $15,220,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth $17,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

About IronNet

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

