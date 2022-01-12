IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Stock Price Up 0.5%

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) shares traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.21. 66,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 38,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Separately, TheStreet cut IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Get IRSA Propiedades Comerciales alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales had a negative return on equity of 46.07% and a negative net margin of 366.08%. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 289.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 329.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 36,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 5.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRCP)

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Malls, Offices Sales & Development, and Others. The Shopping Malls segment includes the operation and development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.