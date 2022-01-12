iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,418 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,296,000 after acquiring an additional 224,152 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $883,000. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,323,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,377,000 after acquiring an additional 45,435 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 199.3% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SHY remained flat at $$85.27 on Wednesday. 60,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,330,599. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $85.18 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

